HCMC calls for investment projects in newly-established Thu Duc City

At the meeting, Chairman Phong thanked the ambassador for her role as a bridge between Singaporean investors and Ho Chi Minh City and affirmed that the relationship between two sides has been blossomed in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education and training over past years.



Singapore currently ranks first in HCMC’s foreign investors with 1,370 projects and the largest investment capital of more than US$11 billion.



On this occasion, the city leader also informed the Singapore ambassador about the newly- established city of Thu Duc as well as giving priority to calling for investment projects into the financial center in the new city associated with Thu Thiem New Urban Area, Rach Chiec Sports and Wellness Hub, a center for high technology application and production, a center for science and technology research and training, the largest creative startup center in Vietnam, Center for Ecological Technology, Truong Tho Urban Area and logistics hubs.



Besides, Mr. Phong hoped more and more Singaporean businesses to learn about and invest in Ho Chi Minh City and Thu Duc City in the upcoming time.



By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong