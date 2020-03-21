HCMC calls for public support to fight against COVID-19

The event also called a support for provinces in the South Central Coast, the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta regions that are facing severe drought and saltwater intrusion.



Attending at the event were Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Thanh Liem, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Le Thi Bich Chau together with departments, organizations and enterprises.

In support of the municipal government’s response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 74 organizations and 24 individuals have pledged to donate more than VND70 billion (US$3 million) at the launching ceremony, including over VND60 billion for COVID-19 prevention and VND 9.3 billion to help people affected by drought, water shortage and saltwater intrusion.



On the same day, Honda Vietnam Company gave 30,000 face masks to workers of 18 businesses in Tan Thuan Industrial Park; trade unions of industrial and processing zones handed over 20,000 face masks to workers in Tay Bac Cu Chi Industrial Zone.

On behalf of leaders and people of HCMC, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang paid tribute to organizations, enterprises, individuals at home and abroad to combat coronavirus outbreak.





Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hoai Nam , Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh