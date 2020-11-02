Tran Cong Binh, a UNICEF expert for child rights, said that the campaign, part of the UNICEF-led Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), opened a series of communications activities to respond to the World Children’s Day 2020.



Taking place until the end of November and covering 24 districts of the city, the campaign focuses on activities to protect the environment from negative impacts of climate change and pollution.

During the campaign, children will have chances to join games on waste sorting, changing waste for trees, and drawing paintings on environmental protection.

Exhibitions on environmental protection and climate change will also be held, along with activities of tree planting, beach cleaning and waste recycling in Can Gio island district.

Meanwhile, a number of talks on environmental protection will be organised in residential areas, together with activities to green up schools, houses and public places.

Tran Thu Ha, Vice Secretary of the city’sHo Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, said that the campaign aims to encourage children to take actions that suits their ages and capacity to build a green, clean and safe city.

Children are also expected to become active factors in popularising the habit of minimising plastic waste and keeping the environment clean, she said