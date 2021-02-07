HCMC cancels Lunar New Year fireworks display due to Covid-19 pandemic





The decision aims to strictly implement the Directive No. 05 / CT-TTg dated on January 28, 2021 of the Prime Minister on some urgent Covid-19 prevention and control measures as well as to ensure safety for citizens during the pandemic.Previously, the Municipal People’s Committee had announcement for Lunar New Year’s Eve fireworks show at eight locations, including Saigon River Tunnel in District 2, Landmark 81 Skyview and Vinhomes Central Park in Binh Thanh District, Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11, National Cultural and Historical Park in District 9, Ben Duoc Martyrs' Memorial in Cu Chi District, Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in Nha Be District, Binh Chanh District’s Military Command and Dao Cu Street- Administrative Center of Can Gio District.

By Vo Tham- Translated by Huyen Huong