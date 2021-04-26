HCMC cancels Reunification Day firework shows to prevent virus spreading

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong decides to cancel fireworks displays on the Reunification Day (April 30) at a meeting on April 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, head of the city’s Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control at a meeting on April 26.



In addition, culture and arts events to celebrate the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1) must be organized under strict safety guidelines, he added.

Chairman Phong required all activities must comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

The city’s government will tighten guidance on mask-wearing in public areas, strengthen surveillance along the borders to prevent illegal entry, control immigration enforcement and isolation, monitor people’s health after completing their quarantine period. The municipal will impose strict punishment for violations of Covid-19 prevention rules, he added.

He required functional units to build detailed plans on infection prevention and control for Covid-19 to limit the entry and spread of the virus during implementing preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

The municipal authorities have continued to take random samples at airports, bus stations and train stations. Health units, schools, tourist sites, markets, airport, bus stations, businesses must regularly make an assessment of the implementation of preventive measures and strictly carry out health and safety at work regulations, the city’s leader stressed.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said that HCMC went 73 days without community Covid-19 infections and no new case was reported since February 10.

HCMC has so far reported 252 infections, including 68 community transmission cases and 180 imported cases. As many as 225 patients have recovered from this infection while 27 people are still being treated at medical facilities.

By Thanh An, Huynh Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh