HCMC: Cases of special necessity permitted to go out after 6pm

Residents will be fined for the unnecessary travel. (Photo: SGGP)

The special cases also include officials, editors and reporters of media agencies, printers and publishers of newspapers; public utility workers in water, sanitation and energy services, IT and infrastructure systems.



Vehicles transporting essential goods, export and import commodities, and raw materials required for manufacturing, shuttle service for employee and the frontline forces in Covid-19 fight transportation are allowed to go out after 6pm.



The People’s Committee of HCMC has asked the local authorities of districts and Thu Duc City to implement the rotating schedule based on even/odd days bringing fewer people together in traditional markets.



The municipal Police Department, the HCMC High Command and its departments together with the People’s Committees in districts and Thu Duc City have to establish control stations and carry out 24-hour street surveillance.



By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh