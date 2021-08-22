HCMC: Cases of special necessity permitted to go out amid stricter travel rules

App-based delivery services has been asked to suspend their operations in Thu Duc City and seven districts. (Photo: SGGP)

Delivery workers in the other districts in the city will be permited to remain activities within one district but trans-district travel.



The restriction is one of the stricter travel measures for controlling the spread of Covid-19 during the social distancing period starting from 0:00 on August 23-September 6 issued by the People’s Committee of HCMC on August 21, requiring all people to "stay where they are," with the principle of every house, street and ward going into self-isolation.

Accordingly, all State agencies, offices and buisnesses have to implement the modes of "three on the spot" and “one route, two destinations”.

Cases of special necessity permitted to go out include members of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the frontline forces in the battle against Covid-19, public utility workers, and no more than a quarter of the total number of officials and employees of State agencies, offices and buisnesses. They have been required to present the travel warrants and identification signs realeased by their workplaces.

Heads of offices will be responsible for granting travel document for other special cases.





By Dinh Ly – Translated By Kim Khanh