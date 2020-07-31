HCMC ceases crowded events from midnight of July 30

The city People’s Committee yesterday sent dispatch to agencies and chairmen of districts to stop all above-mentioned events. Additionally, it ban gatherings of more than 30 people outside schools and hospitals.



The city also closed non-essential" services like bars, discos, karaoke parlors, beauty salons, and entertainment places.

City authorities asked people to wear facemasks in public places and implement preventive measures.

Teleconferences are encouraged whereas only essential meetings should be held physically with safety coming first. Public offices are ordered to run temperature checks and demand that entrants don face masks.

The Department of Information and Communications was requested to increase dissemination of information about the pandemic development and preventive measures such as wearing facemasks in public places and transportation, regularly wash hands with soaps and sanitizers.

Following Ho Chi Minh City authorities’ order that bars and discos to close down from midnight of July 31 until further notice amid new Covid-19 developments, administrators of Pham Ngu Lao Ward have arrived at Bui Vien Street, where many bars and discos are located, to encourage business establishments to close. The street was empty then.



A corner of Bui Vien Street (Photo: SGGP) Pham Ngu Lao ward administrators encourage an owner of business establishment in Bui Vien Street to close down (Photo: SGGP)

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong