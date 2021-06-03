HCMC ceases operation of waterway routes due to Covid-19

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Ferries serve passengers without exceeding 50 percent of their capacity and all passengers have to wear facial masks during their journey. Besides, hand sanitizer gels for passengers must be equipped on ferries.

As for Binh Khanh and Cat Lai ferry wharves, cross-river passenger docks and inland waterway wharves, it is necessary to strictly comply with the pandemic control and prevention measures.It is very important to daily spray disinfection before and after each trip and ensure keeping a safe distance among passengers at the waiting areas according to regulations.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong