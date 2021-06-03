  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC ceases operation of waterway routes due to Covid-19

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport yesterday issued a suspension order of waterway routes carrying passengers to Hoi Son- Phuoc Long Pagoda in Thu Duc City, Mieu Noi (Floating Temple) in Go Vap District and Binh Dong Temple in District 8 to strengthen controlling the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.
As for Binh Khanh and Cat Lai ferry wharves, cross-river passenger docks and inland waterway wharves, it is necessary to strictly comply with the pandemic control and prevention measures. 

Ferries serve passengers without exceeding 50 percent of their capacity and all passengers have to wear facial masks during their journey. Besides, hand sanitizer gels for passengers must be equipped on ferries.
It is very important to daily spray disinfection before and after each trip and ensure keeping a safe distance among passengers at the waiting areas according to regulations.


By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

