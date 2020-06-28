HCMC celebrates 44 years of its name change

Attending the opening ceremony were Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Thanh Liem; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau.



A series of cultural activities were then organized to attract a large number of local people and visitors, including don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music) performance, Ao Dai fashion show, concert, and exhibition featuring images of the development of HCMC over the past 44 years.

The festival will run until July 2.





By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh