HCMC celebrates 61 years of Cuba's National Day

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the HCMC Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association Truong Thi Hien affirmed that there has been rarely special relationship like Vietnam-Cuba relationship.Over more than a half-century, the faithful relationship between the two nations has enhanced increasingly.The two states are currently expanding mutual cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry, oil and gas, construction, culture, education, science and technology, etc.In 2019, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam- Cuba Friendship Association and its chapters actively collaborated with the Cuban Consulate General to launch many plentiful and meaningful activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Cuba's National Day via a range of activities such as a celebration of the Cuban National Day at the Municipal Theater, sending a Cuban delegation to visit the Central Office for South Vietnam in Tay Ninh province.Additionally, the association and the Cuban Consulate General received a delegation of Cuban businesses within the framework of trade promotion activities between the two countries.These activities have attracted a lot of students and residents of the city, contributing to the development of the special traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Consul General in HCMC Ms. Indira Lopez Arguelles congratulated the Cubans, who are living and working in the city and expressed gratitude of assistances by Vietnam for her country and Cuban people.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong