HCMC celebrates 93rd anniversary of Thailand’s National Day

Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association in HCMC Dinh Khac Duy affirmed that the economic relations between two states have developed well in 2020 despite the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.In the first six months of the year, Thailand ranked second among foreign investors in Vietnam with the total investment of US$1.58 billion. More than 200 Thai companies are doing business in Vietnam, many of which are based in HCMC. The partner is currently one of the top ten foreign investors in Vietnam with a total investment capital of over US$12.3 billion. The total import and export turnover between the two nations hit US$17.5 billion in 2019.The Consul General of Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City Apirat Sugondhabhirom informed that amid the current complicated developments of Covid-19 outbreak, Thailand and Vietnam still maintain the ties of mutual support through practical actions. He stressed the relations in the cultural and social field is considered as the foundation for development of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong