HCMC certainly embarks on Can Gio sea reclamation project: city Party Chief Nhan

Voters in Can Gio petitioned to soon carry out reclamation of land from surrounding waters, build 7.4 -kilometer cable-stayed Binh Khanh bridge and widen Rung Sac Street to increase tourism and facilitate residents’ traveling as well as promote Can Gio’s growth at the meeting with a group of National Assembly deputies in Can Gio District led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.



Mentioning the Can Gio sea reclamation project including an urban tourist area in the city’s outlying district of the same name executed by Can Gio Tourism Urban Area JSC, Mr. Nhan said that Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved to expand the sea-encroaching tourist urban area from 600 hectares to nearly 2,900 hectares with total investment of VND217 trillion (US$9.34 billion). The project stretched to Long Hoa Commune and Can Thanh Town of the district will be operational for 50 years.

Mr. Nhan stressed the project will certainly be carried out and the road map of the project will be publicized.

Voter Hong Van Thien expected that the sea-encroaching tourist urban area will be soon built to offer employment to residents in Can Thanh Commune particularly and in Can Gio generally meanwhile voter Bui The Hien said the project will make a breakthrough in the District’s socioeconomic growth but he suggested the city authorities keeping a close eye on the national security.

Regarding residents’ complaints of bird raising and develop tourism, Mr. Nhan asked Can GIo administrators to check these matters.

Upon sand-mining gangs, Mr. Nhan said that HCMC has signed agreement with neighboring provinces including the southern provinces of Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Tien Giang to chase sand criminals. The city has bought two fast-speed boats for border guards to chase after illicit sand miners.

Voter Tran Thi Kim Lien paid attention to upgrading Rung Sac Street to increase tourism and facilitate residents’ traveling and speeding up project investment in Can Gio bridge connecting Nha Be District and Can Gio District. The bridge project had been approved long ago; therefore, people in Can Gio have been waiting for it.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Dan Thuy