HCMC chairman, candidates for upcoming elections meet voters in District 1

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong and other candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National and the 10th-tenure People’s Council of HCMC meet local voters at conferences in District 1 on May 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The constituency No.4 has five candidates, including Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong; Standing Deputy Secretary of District 1’s Party Committee, Hoang Thi To Nga; Deputy head of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies, Truong Thi Mai Huong; Director of Nguyen Trai Hospital, Quach Thanh Hung; and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Kao Ward in District 1, Do Huu Cuong.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the event.

The constituency No.2 has five candidates, who are Secretary of District 1’s Party Committee Tran Kim Yen, a member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee; Deputy Director of the municipal Police Department, colonel Nguyen Sy Quang; Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering of the International University under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thi Hiep; Head of HCMC Export Processing zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA), Hua Quoc Hung; and Head of the Department of Criminal and Administrative Legislation under the Ministry of Justice, Do Duc Hien.

A voter speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, candidate Nguyen Thanh Phong focused on implementing key missions, consisting of building an effective, democratic, professional and modern administration; promoting rapid and sustainable economic growth based on high technology and science application, increasing the quality of planning tasks associated with the organization and implementation of planning; enhancing the implementation of infection prevention and control guidelines; taking stringent action against noise pollution caused by karaoke services; resolving problems of urban decoration, flooding, traffic congestion, environmental pollution, hospital overloads and food safety.



He also asked people to strictly comply with the preventive measures Due to the complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation which has been widely spread nationwide.

Secretary of District 1’s Party Committee Tran Kim Yen Standing Deputy Secretary of District 1’s Party Committee, Hoang Thi To Nga Deputy Director of the municipal Police Department, colonel Nguyen Sy Quang Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering of the International University under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thi Hiep Head of HCMC Export Processing zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA), Hua Quoc Hung Head of the Department of Criminal and Administrative Legislation under the Ministry of Justice, Do Duc Hien Deputy head of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies, Truong Thi Mai Huong Director of Nguyen Trai Hospital, Quach Thanh Hung Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Kao Ward in District 1, Do Huu Cuong



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh