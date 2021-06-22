HCMC Chairman inspects Covid-19 vaccine administration

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong inspects Covid-19 vaccine administration (Photo: SGGP)



As noted by a Sai Gon Giai Phong reporter, all vaccination facilities are properly arranged to keep a distance of 1.5 meters between people who were waiting for their turns for vaccination.

Medical workers of the city Cancer Hospital carried out the injection of vaccine at the Sports Center in Binh Thanh District and the Gia Dinh Stadium. It is expected that 300 people will receive vaccine jabs a day.

Chairman Phong said the city must vaccinate more than 800,000 doses of vaccines for all people in priority groups.

He added that the city authorities take heeds of vaccination task. Furthermore, the city authorities have been enhancing negotiations with vaccine suppliers to have more vaccines for all city dwellers. He advised people to stay at home during social distancing revealing that the city authorities have been building a plan to support those who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.





Yamawaki Ryuta, a representative of Nidec Copal Precision Vietnam Company in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, said that the company has been well prepared for the vaccination work. Yamawaki Ryuta, a representative of Nidec Copal Precision Vietnam Company in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, said that the company has been well prepared for the vaccination work.

Currently, the factory has so far not recorded F0 and contacts F1, but the factory has been preparing a possible scenario that an employee has contracted the disease under the instruction of the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC).

Mr. Phong highly appreciated the company's preparation for scenarios to deal with F0 and F1 cases affirming that what the company has been preparing means it has protected itself. He stressed that industrial parks and high-tech parks should closely cooperate with the city government to battle the disease.

While inspecting the immunization point at Vietnam Oil and Gas Institute, Chairman Phong requested to ensure all procedures including examination of blood pressure, background disease. Those with problems of blood pressure and underlying medical condition must wait for re-examination and screening.

As planned, nearly 280,000 people working in industrial parks, export processing zones, and 46,000 people working in high-tech zones all will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.





Prior, the delegation also went to check the preparation for Covid-19 vaccination at Nguyen Son Ha Primary School in District 3.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan