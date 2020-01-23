The first household Chairman Phong dropped by was Huynh Quang Hai’s family in Tang Nhon Phu Ward.



Mr. Hai said that his sympathy lay firmly with the issues which city authorities are handling; however, he expected that city authorities will have appropriate compensation for households affected by the Hi-Tech Park Project.

Senior Hai also proposed that the city’s People’s Committee should give compensation early to those households which agreed the compensation policy suggested by the committee so that residents could resettle their lives.

On behalf of city authorities, Chairman Phong wished senior Hai and the family good health and success promising to hand over resettlement land to resident as soon as possible.

The next household Chairman Phong came over was wounded soldier Nguyen Thanh Tung in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward who has been affected by the Hi-Tech Park Project. Soldier Tung expressed his expectation to receive the resettlement land to settle down his life.



Chairman Phong stops off the Buu Thanh Pagoda in Long Truong Ward in District 9 (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Phong demanded the chairman of District 9’s People’s Committee to take heed of the matter; in case that there is hiccup along the way, the chairman should directly report to Mr. Phong for resolution.

On the same day, Chairman Phong stopped off the Buu Thanh Pagoda in Long Truong Ward in District 9 where he wished the Pagoda’s superior managing monk Thich Hue Canh.

On his part, Superior managing monk Thich Hue Canh also wished Mr. Phong and state officials good health to take care the city’s peace and people’s happiness.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong