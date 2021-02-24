HCMC changes yellow license plates for over 31,000 business vehicles





Pursuant to the Circular No. 58/2020/TT-BCA of the Ministry of Public Security prescribing procedures for issuance and revocation of vehicle registration and license plates of road motor vehicles, owners of all business vehicles have to carry out the procedures of changing their license plate color from white to yellow in advance December 31, 2021. After the above- mentioned date, cases that do not change the license plate will be handled according to Decree 100/2019 / ND-CP of the Government.In order to create favorable conditions for individuals and enterprises, the Road-Railway Traffic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security assigned staffs in charge to receive and keep track of changing license plates procedures.Accordingly, individuals and enterprises have to fill all the information on vehicles registration certificate when performing the procedures. As for the businesses, it is obligated to attach an official letter with a list of vehicles and accurate license plates.Particularly, it is mandatory to fill in registration form as for the vehicles owned by businesses having demand of changing license plates and registration certificate.In case of the individuals and enterprises do not change the plate number and vehicles owner information, it is not necessary to drive the vehicles to the registration agencies for checking the engine and chassis numbers. After receiving the yellow plates, the vehicles owners will hand over the old plates for the registration agencies which would not affect the business activities of individuals and enterprises.

By Chau Trinh- Translated by Huyen Huong