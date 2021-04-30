HCMC closes bars, dance clubs again as Covid-19 response

The chairman made the direction at the meeting this morning. He said that the development of the coronavirus is unpredictable while HCMC is a big city with lots of transactions; therefore, the closure of these entertainment venues is considered as a preventive measure. The move followed the municipal People’s Committee’s decision amid the complicated developments of the pandemic following the recent increase of community transmissions.



Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong at the meeting this morning (Photo: SGGP) All restaurants, theaters and other services were required to adhere to prevention regulations such as disinfecting their space regularly, seat arrangement to ensure social distancing and asking all staff to wear masks.

Chairman Phong requested the health sector to keep an eye on those with Covid-19 who have finished their isolation period and remind them to strictly follow the regulations. Additionally, the health sector must liaise with local administrations to monitor areas at risk of Covid-19 spread.

Inspection teams comprising of leaders of departments will pay unscheduled visits to state organizations and establishments, schools to check the implementation of prevention tasks. Leaders of organizations will be held accountable if locally-transmitted cases are reported, according to Mr. Phong.

Chairman Phong noted that many people don’t wear facemasks in public places; local administrations must throw the book at them to deter them from violating the law. Those who have made fake health declarations or refuse to write declarations will receive tough punishment.

He lauded the health sector’s determination and rapid reaction to track the close contact of the positive Covid-19 man in the Northern Province of Ha Nam.

He advised residents not to gather in crowds when it is not necessary as well as carry out preventative measures.

In the coming time, the health sector needs to strengthen testing and sampling with 50,000 tests a day. The health sector has established teams to take samples for testing; if necessary, the sector will mobilize students of medical universities to participate in taking samples for tests.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that as soon as receiving information that the 2,910 patient was positive for SAR-CoV-2, the city health sector immediately implemented epidemic prevention activities, especially contact tracking measure and isolation of related cases.

Six F1 of the positive man were brought to a centralized isolation area while 57 other contacts F2 must stay at home. Presently, test results have shown that 63 contacts are negative.

The health sector also tracked back passengers who were on the same flight with the positive man, said Prof. Binh. Currently, ten of them were tested; one is negative while nine are waiting for test result.

Regarding passengers on the same flight with the 2,899 patient from Japan to Ha Nam Province, 18 of them completed the 14-day isolation period in Da Nang City and returned to the city.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan