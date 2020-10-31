  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC collects OVs’ opinions on digital transformation, economic development

SGGP
The People’s Committee of HCMC in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 30 held a meeting with overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to collect their opinions on digital transformation and overcoming COVID-19 impacts for the country’s economic development.

Deputy Prime Minister, Pham Binh Minh; and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen see exhibits at a display on high-tech products in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the event were Deputy Prime Minister, Pham Binh Minh; Politburo member and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan;  Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen; Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the City People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA), Dang Minh Khoi; and more than 200 overseas Vietnamese with another 200 tuning in online via livestream.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the unity of the population of over 100 million Vietnamese and 5.3 million OVs, including 500,000 intellectuals, experts of key sectors while joining hands in carrying out national goals and aspiration of the country’s development.
He hoped OVs, specialists and businessmen to contribute realistic opinions to the country’s prosperous development, especially major fields.
Speaking at the event, Politburo member and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan launched a suggestion of helping companies digitize their business at low cost, implementing supporting financial policies for enterprises to develop the digitization to help banks mitigate risks.
Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the next year is expected to be an opportunity for Vietnam and HCMC particularly to boost the own internal force regardless of competition concerns.
On October 29, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also chaired a meeting between the city’s leaders and a delegation of Overseas Vietnamese.
In the event, the HCMC Party Chief expressed his appreciation for the love of the overseas Vietnamese toward the homeland. He thanked them for offering suggestions on digital transformation and for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic development.
The meeting’s participants earlier offered flowers to Uncle Ho at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in the morning of the same day.
By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

