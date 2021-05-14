HCMC collects samples of workers in EPZs, IZs for tests of coronavirus

Of which, 200 employees at Organ Vietnam Kim Garment Company with 1,600 workers and 200 employees at Furukawa Automotive Parts Vietnam Company with 7,000 workers who work in many departments are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus; therefore, their samples were first taken for testing.

A medical worker takes samples of a worker in Tan Thuan EPZ (Photo; SGGP) Hua Quoc Hung, Head of the Management Board of EPZs and IZs in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the Management Board and Trade Union of EPZs and IZs have monitored the operation of production facilities, factories and factories at EPZs and IZs according to the city’s indicators for the risk of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

In addition, the Management Board, the Trade Union of EPZs and IZs in the city also coordinated with the Center for Disease Control, and district health centers to take random samples of 16,800 workers in EPZs-IZs, Hi-Tech parks, and worker dormitories for Covid-19 screening tests.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan