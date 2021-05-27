HCMC concentrates on implementing environmental improvement projects

Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal (Photo: SGGP) Among these projects is the infrastructure construction and environmental improvement project for Tham Luong–Ben Cat–Rach Nuoc Len canal. The project will connect HCMC with neighboring provinces through inland waterway network, including Long An Province on Cho Dem River, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces on Sai Gon River.



The clean-up project on polluted Xuyen Tam canal which runs through Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts aims to prevent flooding on the canal and clean up Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal.

Additionally, other plans on the third phase of the HCMC Water Environment Improvement Project on Tau Hu-Ben Nghe-Doi-Te canal, boosting the project on preventing flooding caused by high tides linked to climate change, building and upgrading the 96km-long water drainage system and renovating the 5km-long canal system in the 2021-2025 period will be kicked off.

The city needs more than VND101,000 billion (US$4.38 billion) for the above mentioned projects.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh