HCMC continues allowing students out of schools until May 3

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee allowed pupils and students at pre-primary, primary, secondary, high-schools, universities and vocational schools to temporarily continue being out of school until May 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Pupils and students are out of schools until May 3. (Illustrative photo:SGGP)

In the afternoon of Saturday, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem signed a decision of extending out-of-school time for all pupils and students following the proposal of the Department of Education and Training on the previous day.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will continue submitting to the Ministry of Education and Training the adjustment of 2019-2020 school year schedule.


By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong

