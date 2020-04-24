HCMC continues forbidding gatherings of over 20 people

Because Ho Chi Minh City ranks as one of the high-risk groups; accordingly, the city must continue implementing prevention measures. The chairman of the municipal People’s Committee requested district administrations to carry out preventive measures according to the government’s instruction and the health sector’s guidance.



Business services including massage parlors, karaoke bars, tourist sites, entertainment venues, movie theaters, beauty salons, beer shops, restaurants and eateries across the city must close. The city must also halt all religious gatherings and gatherings in public places are not allowed.

In its document, the People’s Committee stated clearly that apart from above - mentioned these businesses, other establishments must strictly follow codes of conduct and regulations for businesses, agencies, and institutions to reduce the risk of an outbreak under the local authorities’ supervision.

State-run organizations can work normally but must follow prevention regulations including disinfection of working rooms and use IT applications to improve administrative procedures.

Additionally, wearing face masks and keeping 2-meter distance with other people in public places and at work place are mandatory. Residents are asked to stay home and only go out when necessary.

These above-mentioned measures were implemented starting from April 23 until there will be new announcement. The city People’s Committee ordered top leaders of agencies and chairpersons of districts, wards to conduct the measures. They will be held accountable if there are violations in the jurisdiction.

