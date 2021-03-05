HCMC continues running pilot project in solving administrative cases online

In its paper, the People’s Committee in HCMC has approved the continuity of the pilot project set up by people’s courts at two levels in the city. Additionally, the municipal People's Committee directed related agencies and departments, the chairman of Thu Duc City and local administrations in coordination with people’s courts at two levels to implement the project effectively.



Before, the Supreme People’s Court in HCMC in September approved the pilot project of people’s courts at two levels from January 1, 2021 till January 1, 2022.

The municipal People’s Committee also assigned the Department of Information and Communications in cooperation with the Department of Justice, police force and related competent agencies to research on the regulations of administrative judiciary and the Law on Cybersecurity proposing punishments on those participating in litigation relating to recording and filming to post on social network and media.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan