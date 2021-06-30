HCMC continues shutting down flea-markets in efforts to curb Covid-19 spread

A flea market in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

However, street vendors in several flea markets have still parked their mobile vehicles transporting fish, meat, vegetables, and fruits for sale outside the flea markets. A few sellers in Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Binh Thanh District have still displayed their commodities despite a poster of the city authorities’ warning of punishment on large crowd gatherings.

Moreover, traders with booths displaying meat, fish, and vegetables in Vu Tung Street still sell their goods to buyers while the two ends of the market have had fences and propaganda banners warning people not to gather have been hung.

Although it is not as crowded as before, sellers have still gathered in a flea market in Nguyen Ngoc Phuong Street behind Thi Nghe market in Binh Thanh District. Similarly, some small traders display fruits right on Nguyen Thi Tan roadside, next to Rach Ong market gate in District 8.

Peddlers with homemade trolleys have still sold groceries to sellers and they have still huddled together not ensuring the distance to prevent epidemics in such illegal markets in streets Chu Van An and Nguyen Xi in Binh Thanh District; Pham Huy Thong, Duong Quang Ham, Thong Nhat in Go Vap District and other streets in Thu Duc City.

The epidemic situation in the southern city is complicated, traditional and wholesale markets including Son Ky in Tan Phu District, Hoc Mon wholesale market, Binh Dien market in District 8, Thai Binh market in District 1 were temporarily blocked.

Since then, groups of street vendors with homemade trolleys and bicycles have crept into residential areas, alleys, and illegally gathered in markets. Therefore, local authorities need to apply more drastic measures at all times with residents’ support to prevent the spread of the disease.

In addition, local administrations should necessarily expand mini-marts and stores offering subsidized goods to ensure preventive measures to meet the needs of the people.

On the other hand, according to urban experts, this is also an appropriate time for local authorities to rectify the situation of flea markets, restore security order and urban beauty.

Fewer shoppers were yesterday seen in convenience stores and supermarkets including Co.opmart Nhieu Loc, Co.opmart Nguyen Dinh Chieu in District 3, Co.opmart Cong Quynh in District 1, Big C Mien Dong in District 10 as supermarkets have implemented preventive measures to limit the risk of infection. Security guards are ready to ask people to make medical declarations, measure body temperature, and disinfect hands.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy