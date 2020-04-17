Accordingly, all forms of entertainment establishments including restaurants, wedding venues, cinemas, Beauty & Spa, massage parlors, bars, karaoke bars, discos, beer clubs online game shops, gym centers, public sport sites, tourist destinations in the city will continue to be suspended until April 22.



HCM City also extends suspension of public transport by land and water until further notice. Cat Lai Ferry is allowed to carry passengers and vehicles under the inspection of the People’s Committees of District 2 and Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province.

The municipal Department of Transport has proposed the HCMC People’s Committee to launch policies to support transport businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff at a post for COVID-19 prevention and control in HCMC checks vehicles. (Photo: SGGP)



By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh