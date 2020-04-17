  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC continues to close all entertainment facilities to cope with coronavirus

Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem approved the proposal of the Department of Culture and Sport on continuing to close all entertainment facilities in HCMC to the public as a result of COVID-19.

Staff at a post for COVID-19 prevention and control in HCMC checks vehicles. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all forms of entertainment establishments including restaurants, wedding venues, cinemas,  Beauty & Spa, massage parlors, bars, karaoke bars, discos, beer clubs online game shops, gym centers, public sport sites, tourist destinations in the city will continue to be suspended until April 22.
HCM City also extends suspension of public transport by land and water until further notice. Cat Lai Ferry is allowed to carry passengers and vehicles under the inspection of the People’s Committees of District 2 and Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province.
The municipal Department of Transport has proposed the HCMC People’s Committee to launch policies to support transport businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
