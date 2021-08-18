  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC continues to give more supports to 2.5 million people

Ho Chi Minh City confirmed over 2.5 million people in districts and Thu Duc City facing difficulties under Covid-19 pandemic impact. For this reason, the city authorities are mobilizing all the sources to support VND1 million (nearly US$44) and ten kilograms of rice for each person.
Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan required the residents to stay at home and local authorities will give financial and essential food support to their houses.

Besides that, 1,580 households living in rental house areas will be received VND1.5 million (nearly US$65) for each one from the city support package.

It is expected that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to send one million bags of essential goods and foodstuff for local residents facing difficulties next week.

The city will continue to give the financial package for the second phase to self-employed workers, traditional motorbike taxi and cyclo (three-wheel bicycle taxi) drivers following Resolution No.9 of the HCMC People’s Council. 

Earlier, on August 16, the Municipal People’s Committee approved a nearly VND1,1 trillion (US$48 million) financial package in 2021 for Thu Duc City and districts to implement the Covid-19 prevention and control measures and support people with difficulties under the pandemic impact.


By Duong Loan – Translated by Huyen Huong

