HCMC cracks down on overloaded vehicles

According to the requirement, PC67 should coordinate with district police forces to inspect and tackle violations on vehicular weights and truck scale.



The city Department of Transport should ask the traffic inspectorate to work with PC67 and traffic police forces in districts to strengthen cooperation with relevant agencies to handle violations in the city especially at ports and goods yards.

Operation of fixed weigh stations and mobile weight enforcement operations should be maintained to reduce violations.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Phuong Ho