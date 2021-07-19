HCMC creates more supports to those affected by Covid-19

Apps-based motorbike drivers are proposed to receive financial support

Currently, there are around 27,000 self-employed workers apart from the six groups being eligible for the financial support. For this reason, the Department is considering and proposing a financial support package from Covid-19 prevention and control fund to help them overcome the actual difficulties.

Shopping activities at a convenience store amid Covid-19 pandemic

Over 20 hotels are offering free accommodations including meals, equaling 50,000 nights for medical staff participating in the fight against Covid-19 in the city. Particularly, Saigontourist Group has supported 6,150 nights and three meals a day for medical staff of Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital, University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City and the company is planning to support 3,000 more medical staff in the upcoming time.





The statistics are required to be completed and submitted to the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in advance July 24 to report to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.In case of the proposal’s approval, it is expected that those people will receive donation from July 25.According to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, the city has 3,001 price-stabilized places in the supermarkets, convenience stores, 388 mobile markets across districts and Thu Duc City.Besides that, to facilitate people from Ho Chi Minh City and Southern Province who have demand of returning their hometowns, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) ordered the airlines, airports to closely work with the localities, authorized agencies to perform the flights from HCMC and the airports in the Southern region to the other regions.

By staff writers-Translated by Huyen Huong