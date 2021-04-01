HCMC Customs collect more than VND26.5 billion of budget revenue





According to the HCMC Customs Department, the number of enterprises carrying out import and export procedures for goods via this unit in the first months of this year increased significantly. Particularly, around 24,079 enterprises adopted import and export procedures, up 13.66 percent year-on-year. Of which, there were 18,797 importers, up 16.47 percent year-on-year.One of the reasons that make budget revenue from the import and export activities climb sharply is because the import turnover jumped by around US$3.24 billion compared to the same period last year, equal to around VND4.2 trillion of import duties, mostly from the value-added tax, according to the department.

By Gia Han – Translated by Bao Nghi