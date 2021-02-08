HCMC delivers Tet gifts to needy people in Mekong Delta provinces

Speaking at the event, the city’s leader extended Tet greetings to people in the province and hoped they will overcome their difficulties.



On this occasion, the Phu My Hung Developemnt Corporation presented lucky money envelopes worth VND500,000 of each to 45 residents in communes of Ba Sao, Tan Nghia, Phuong Tra and Gao Giong in Cao Lanh District.

Previously, another delegation led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong handed over VND1 billion and 100 Tet gifts to the poors and areas severe drought and salinity in Ben Tre Province.



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Le Hoa Binh (L) gives a donation to support local residents who affected by drought and salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. HCMC's leader offers Tet gifts to local people. Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Ho Chi Minh City chapter , Phan Kieu Thanh Huong (L) hands over presents to disadvantaged people. Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu provides Tet gifts to the poors. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong hands over VND1 billion and 100 Tet gifts to the poors and areas severe drought and salinity in Ben Tre Province.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh