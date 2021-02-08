  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC delivers Tet gifts to needy people in Mekong Delta provinces

A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Le Hoa Binh on February 7 offered 300 Tet gifts worth VND1 million (US$41.6) of each to local residents who affected by drought and salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Le Hoa Binh presents Tet gifts to needy people in Dong Thap Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, the city’s leader extended Tet greetings to people in the province and hoped they will overcome their difficulties.
On this occasion, the Phu My Hung Developemnt Corporation presented lucky money envelopes worth VND500,000 of each to 45 residents in communes of Ba Sao, Tan Nghia, Phuong Tra and Gao Giong in Cao Lanh District.
Previously, another delegation led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong handed over VND1 billion and 100 Tet gifts to the poors and areas severe drought and salinity in Ben Tre Province.
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

