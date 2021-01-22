HCMC Deputy Chairman suggests program to help recovering addicts get jobs

Leading a delegation to pay visit to medical drug detoxification centers on January 21, Mr. Hoan ordered the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City and the Youth Volunteer Force to review the rehabilitation of drug addicts as well as build a production program to bring employment to recovering addicts. It is also a challenge for former addicts to rejoin mainstream society and find gainful employment after a chaotic battle with dope.



Director of Bo La Drug Rehabilitation Center Nguyen Ngoc Bac said 618 people are residing in the center. Each person can earn a sum of VND500,000 - VND700,000 monthly; many of them are highly skilled workers; therefore, their monthly income is over VND2 million each.

Deputy Chairman Hoan highly lauded and expressed his gratitude to the efforts and silent devotion of staff and employees in these addiction centers to healthcare of drug addicts.

Mr. Hoan (2nd, L) listens to an opinion about job creation for recovering drug addicts of a man in a rehabilitation center in Binh Duong Province (Photo: SGGP) He added that staff and employees’ devotion is very meaningful in helping each drug addict to recover and start a new life. He also expressed his concern about return of relapsed drug addicts and employment opportunity for recovering drug addicts to help them rejoin the society.

Deputy Chairman requested the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City and the Youth Volunteer Force to have production program to offer jobs to all recovering addicts and help them not to pick up drugs again.

He expected that drug addicts will have better life in the future.

On behalf of the city People’s Committee, Mr. Hoan gave each center and each treatment ward a gift worth VND70 million and VND7 million (US$305) respectively.

Drug addicts are making chairs in a center (Photo: SGGP)

