HCMC determined to build green, friendly city

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a decision 529 on building a green and friendly city.



Under the decision, all related agencies, organizations and district authorities must implement the plan or include it into sanitation plan and greenery development plan.

To implement the direction of the municipal People’s Committee, the Department has been spreading the awareness about environmental sanitation, planting and protecting trees as well as developing green space for districts.

The Department raised people's awareness of environmental hygiene by designed posters, leaflets. Moreover, cars with speaker have been going around the city and movies about fighting plastic garbage have been shown in television.

Alongside, the Department and the Department of Education and Training also issued guidelines in schools to promote environment conservation activities for greener schools.

Related agencies and organizations also worked together to compile questions for virtual contest aiming to spread environment protection connecting with the direction 19-CT/TU and plan to build a greener and friendly city for children. The contest has attracted participation of 42,000 students.

By An Ha - Translated by Anh Quan