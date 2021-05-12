In its proposal to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Transport mentioned the project of transport infrastructure development in the city in the 2020-2030 period. The plan supplied construction detail of bridges and roads from 2020 to 2030.



Director of the Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam

Director of the Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam said the city will speed up transport infrastructure projects including four roads in the new urban Thu Thiem, Nguyen Huu Canh, Dang Thuc Vinh, and Long Kieng Bridge in Nha Be District and Hang Ngoai Bridge in Go Vap District this year.

Additionally, bridges and roads connecting regions including Cat Lai Bridge, flyovers along the road 25C, roads connecting Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An and Tien Giang as well as upgrade of Nguyen Van Bus Street and expressway HCMC- Moc Bai in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh, Mr. Lam said.

Director Lam noted that completion of the ring belt 3 is the city’s top priority because the ring belt plays a vital role to ease traffic congestion in roads from the eastern region to the western region indirectly affecting highways such as HCMC - Long Thang - Dau Giay, HCMC - Trung Luong, Ben Luc - Long Thanh - Dau Giay, HCMC - Moc Bai, HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh.

Because of the ring belt’s important role, the city has petitioned to speed up the projects several times; however, the Ministry of Transport has not sought investment sources for the ring belt; hence, the project has been delayed.

Therefore, to surmount this situation, the Department of Transport has advised the municipal People's Committee to issue a list of key projects in each year, in five years, or ten years.

Based on the annual plan, five-year plan, or ten-year plan, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Department of Construction and related agencies will together remove obstacles to accelerate the compensation and resettlement for land acquisition, site clearance for construction of traffic infrastructure projects.

The city’s urban infrastructure must be better within the next one or two years, according to the direction of Thu Duc City, to reduce congestion and accidents in a bid to satisfy residents’ expectations.

According to the city’s plan of investment and development of transport infrastructure in the period of 2021-2030 submitted to the People's Committee, the total investment is expected to be VND 970,650 billion; of which, the state budget is nearly VND400,000 billion while the money from different sources is nearly VND570,925 billion.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Anh Quan