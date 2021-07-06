HCMC develops Covid-19 pandemic planning scenario for 500 serious cases

HCMC develops Covid-19 pandemic planning scenarios for 500 serious cases

The Department of Health said that because of the complicated Covid-19 epidemic situation plus increased positive cases and severe cases requiring intensive care, the health sector has developed the Covid-19 pandemic planning scenarios for the treatment of serious Covid-19 patients and increased the number of Covid-19 treatment beds following the scenario for 10,000 -15,000 infection cases.

Specifically, the Department of Health has included Thu Duc Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in the group of severe Covid-19 intensive care hospitals for more precarious cases based on its deployment of specialized techniques.

The Department of Health asked the Director of Thu Duc Covid-19 Treatment Hospital to urgently review medical personnel, especially healthcare workers specializing in emergency resuscitation to receive severe Covid-19 patients.

In preparation for 500 hazardous Covid-19 cases, the City Department of Health asked Cho Ray Hospital, Hospital of Tropical Diseases, Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, Trung Vuong Hospital, Thu Duc Hospital, Children Hospital No.2, City Children Hospital, and Cu Chi Hospital to review their resources, equipment, and materials for the readiness of receiving more patients. For instance, Cho Ray, Hospital for Tropical Diseases will add 100 additional beds respectively while Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital and Trung Vuong Hospital will supplement 75 beds respectively.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan