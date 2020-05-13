HCMC develops usage of solar power energy

Accordingly, the providers will supply numerous preferential programs to customers in Ho Chi Minh City when they install and use rooftop solar power systems.EVNHCMC will closely corporate with its providers to implement practical activities to encourage local people and enterprises to use solar energy.After successfully installing the rooftop solar power systems, investors who have demand of connecting to the national grid or selling surplus electricity can contact with EVNHCMC via number 1900545454 for supporting the appropriate procedures and signing solar power purchase contracts.As of May 11, Ho Chi Minh City had a total of 6,835 roof solar power projects with a total capacity of 88.78 MWp.The amount of electricity generated on the grid has reached 30.49 million kWh so far.

By Linh Dan- Translated by Huyen Huong