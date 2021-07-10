HCMC disburses above VND47 billion to more than 31,500 freelance workers

People affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Ward 4 of District 5 receive financial support. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan, on the afternoon of July 9, held an online meeting with its sub-divisions in 21 districts and Thu Duc City on the disbursement progress of the second social security package of HCMC to support people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



HCMC's support package has a scale of VND886 billion for six groups of subjects, including freelance workers.



As for the progress of supporting freelance workers, so far, the City has assisted more than 31,500 people, accounting for 14 percent of the total number of freelance workers, with the amount of nearly VND47.3 billion. Meanwhile, District 8 and Go Vap District have not given aids to 26,500 freelance workers in these two districts yet.



The locality which disburses the support package earliest is District 5. So far, this district has supported nearly 6,000 people out of a total of 6,300 local freelance workers, accounting for 95 percent, with an amount of roughly VND9 billion.



Mr. Le Minh Tan complimented District 5 for actively implementing the support package. The disbursement of the support package even took place until 10 p.m. on July 8. Besides the financial support of VND1.5 million per person, District 5 also gave each person 5 kilograms of rice.



District 12 is the locality with a 105-percent support settlement rate. According to initial statistics, the district has nearly 4,500 freelance workers. In fact, the district has continuously updated the list of freelance workers with difficult circumstances and so far has supported more than 4,700 people with an amount of more than VND7 billion.



Among the five districts of HCMC, Can Gio District saw the highest progress in implementing the support package with 73 percent. The district has supported 4,160 people out of a total of more than 5,700 freelance workers.



Of more than 31,500 freelance workers who have received financial support, there are nearly 1,500 lottery-ticket sellers.



Mr. Le Minh Tan ordered the Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Sub-divisions of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to speed up the disbursement of the support package, which must be carried out throughout the week. He requires that before July 15, HCMC must complete financial assistance for 230,000 freelance workers.



As for motorbike taxi drivers, according to statistics, HCMC has 34,000 traditional motorbike taxi and pedicab drivers, except app-based motorbike taxi drivers. Mr. Tan acknowledged that during the time of social distancing, motorbike taxi drivers had lost their jobs. Their income is lower than the minimum essential standard of living, and they are facing several difficulties in life.



Mr. Le Minh Tan directed the sub-divisions in districts, Thu Duc City, wards, communes, and towns to make complete statistics and provide timely support to these people.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Gia Bao