HCMC donates over VND5.7 bln in financial aid to flood-hit people

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Phan Thi Thang yesterday visited and handed over more than VND5.7 billion (US$ 245,643) to people affected by recent floods and storms in Thua Thien- Hue Province.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Phan Thi Thang hands over more than VND5.7 billion (US$ 245,643) to people affected by recent floods and storms in Thua Thien- Hue Province

The financial aid was contributed by staffs, soldiers and people of Ho Chi Minh City to help flood-hit people overcome damage and soon stabilize lives.

On the occasion, the delegation also visited and offered financial aid to families of five martyrs in Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant landslide and 50 families with difficult circumstances.

On the same day, a delegation of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor gave VND6.3 billion (US$ 271,501) to support flood-hit people in the Central provinces of Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Ha Tinh.

By staff writer–Translated by Huyen Huong

