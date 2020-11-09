HCMC donates over VND5.7 bln in financial aid to flood-hit people





The financial aid was contributed by staffs, soldiers and people of Ho Chi Minh City to help flood-hit people overcome damage and soon stabilize lives.On the occasion, the delegation also visited and offered financial aid to families of five martyrs in Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant landslide and 50 families with difficult circumstances.On the same day, a delegation of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor gave VND6.3 billion (US$ 271,501) to support flood-hit people in the Central provinces of Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Ha Tinh.

By staff writer–Translated by Huyen Huong