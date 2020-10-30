HCMC donates VND3.3 billion to flood-hit province of Quang Binh

Of which, VND300 million (US$12,912) were sent to flood-hit residents in Duy Ninh Commune, Quang Ninh District, Quang Binh Province; VND2 million (US$86) and a gift including rice, cakes, sausages, instant noodles and other necessities worth VND500,000 (US$21.5) were granted to each disadvantaged family.

On the same day, the delegation also visited and burned incenses to commemorate three martyrs who died in the rescue mission at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant and Defense-Economic Unit 337, and supported VND100 million (USS4,304) to each martyr family.



On the occasion, Mr. Nhan expressed his deep sympathy towards the flood victims in the Central provinces in general and Quang Binh Province in particular. Additionally, he shared with the current difficulties of the flood-hit residents and hoped that they will soon overcome the damage to soon stabilize production and life.

The leader emphasized that HCMC's Party, authorities and people always think of the disaster-hit provinces.







By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong