HCMC encourages chilled meat production, export

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the city has a policy of encouraging on chilled meat production serving for domestic market and export.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Chilled meat production is the goal that the agricultural sector of the city aims at in the process of shifting and chains management from breeding to consumption in association with product traceability.

Chilled meat is popularly used in many countries in the world.

Currently, investors of slaughterhouses in the area are speeding up the completion of procedures and construction. Among them, there will be units producing and supplying consumers with chilled meat products ensuring the hygiene and quality.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

