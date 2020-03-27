HCMC encourages people to participate in Earth Hour campaign

Earth Hour is an annual global movement initialed by the World Wildlife Fund in 2007 in Sydney, Australia with a participation of big cities in the world.Vietnam officially began in the campaign in 2009 with diverse activities.Last year, thank to shutting off the unneeded lights and electronic devices for just 60 minutes, the country saved 492,000 kWh which equaled to the reduction of more than 25 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) of greenhouse gas emissions.Earth Hour Vietnam 2020 is organized by WWF under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment with a message of calling for energy consumption behavior change.

By Linh Dan- Translated by Huyen Huong