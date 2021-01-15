HCMC enhances health quarantine procedure

In its document to the Center for City Disease Control, public and non-public infirmaries and medical facilities in districts in the city, the Department asked the Center to increase supervision on imported arrivals for early detection of Covid-19 cases.



Additionally, the related institutions must build and have scenarios for prevention of the deadly disease; specifically, sampling task must be undertaken by a team and expansion of testing on all suspected cases. Drills and training courses are needed to improve medical workers’ quality. Last but not least, a mobile team must be set up to quickly re-act to development of the disease.

The Center for City Disease Control was assigned to work closely with management boards of quarantine wards to perform supervisions on these special areas as well as carry tests on all people according to the Ministry of Health’s regulations. All state competent bodies must be determined not let the disease spread in the quarantine wards from which spread to the community.

Staffs must work around the clock during Tet holidays to report any outbreak of Covid-19. Medicines, materials and equipment must be stocked as preparation for possible outbreaks of Covid-19 and emergency treatment of traffic victims.

Under the Department of Health’s requirement, medical facilities in districts must liaise with responsible agencies to throw a book on leaders of organizations who violated the regulations in the health sector. Moreover, these facilities must work with local administrations and police to keep an eye on those quarantined at home.

Hospitals must establish separate sections for patients and patients’ relatives and suspected cases as well as organized telemedicine to reduce the number of patients in hospitals.

Hospitals should encourage inpatients who must stay in the facility during Tet holidays.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Dan Thuy