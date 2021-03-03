The health facility in Tan Binh District has commenced its supervision of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in places for worship including temples, churches, and mosques from February 25. The step is one of activities to monitor the community scheduled to last until March 5.



In addition to taking samples for tests in these special places, authority in Tan Binh District has also implemented test screening in restaurants, eateries, rental accommodation and traditional markets in the southern metropolis.

Prior, the health clinic in District 6 had taken 55 samples for testing virus SARS-CoV-2 on management board of Thien Khanh Pagoda, close contacts and visitors; all test results have shown that they were negative for SARS-CoV-2.

The Center for Disease Control in Ho Chi Minh City said that the city has had no Covid-19 domestically-transmitted infection cases within 20 past days; nevertheless, the city health sector still continues taking samples for tests and monitoring people coming from outbreaks of Covid-19 nationwide.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan