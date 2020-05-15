HCMC enhances public awareness about litter disposal

The litter prevention campaign has received response from a large number of people throughout the city during the past time. In this year, the city’s government will strengthen the management of urban security and construction; speed up organizing cultural activities and building civilized urban life, Ms. Dung said.



She highly appreciated District 1’s achievements on solving waste disposal problems and protecting environmental hygiene; and encouraged the district to continue to implement COVID-19 prevention and control tasks that the local authorities has carried out effectively over the past time, such as raising the awareness of residents, household businesses, enterprises, restaurants and offices; and promoting the role of all individuals and organizations in the litter prevention campaign.

She also noted the District 7’s authorities to upgrade alleyways and increase the people’s knowledge about limiting the amount of waste, especially plastic garbage.

On the same day, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan led another inspection team to work with leaders of Tan Binh District to consider the implementation of Directive No. 19-CT/CU.

He asked the district to clear blacklisted areas overwhelmed by rubbish and hold direct talks between District’s leaders and residents to encourage people to find solutions to prevent and reduce waste as well as inspect the erasure of blacklisted sites.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung works with the authorities of District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh