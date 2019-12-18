HCMC enjoying smart electricity grid

Formerly, each time there was trouble related to the electricity grid, the staff had to visit the site to identify exact reasons before solving them manually, taking them around 2 hours on average.

At the moment, however, after a few minutes, other areas which are not directly affected by the trouble can have their electricity back as the troublesome part is precisely isolated. Tackling the problem now takes less time thanks to remote control from the Controlling Center of EVNHCMC located in District 1.

According to Deputy General Director of EVNHCMC Nguyen Van Thanh, all the grids of member companies are displayed at this Controlling Center, the first ever of this kind in Vietnam.

Thanks to installed automatic devices in these grids, engineers are able to program monitoring software so that each time a problem arises, the system can precisely alert the staff of the location. Then via a series of automatic on-off switching devices, workers on duty can isolate the necessary area while continuing to supply power for other neighboring ones.

What is more, EVNHCMC can use this smart system to cooperate with related agencies to form a map for the monitoring task of highly potential flooding areas in the city, timely and safely operating the underground electricity grids.

All of these actions aim at improving the reliability of power supply and minimizing financial damage due to power loss, along with effectively consulting customers about smart uses to save energy, which is one critical part of establishing a smart city.

In order for this wonderful smart system to be launched in 2016, EVNHCMC had finished constructing the modern operation system of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition / Distribution Management System (SCADA/DMS). As a result, all 110kV stations are remotely controlled.

At present, EVNHCMC is running another project to automate the 220kV electricity distribution grid and to boost the use of technology for problem fixing in working grids to minimize temporary power loss.

Before that, it has successfully researched and installed 21 insulated cleaning packages using high-pressured hoses for the 110kV, 220 kV electricity grids without interrupting power supply.

One more noticeable success of EVNHCMC is the development of Smart Grid System to support the growth of renewable energy and reduction of power loss while ensuring the exterior beauty of the city and safety.

EVNHCMC is also the pioneer in Vietnam to apply the Outage Management System (OMS) software and to launch the project to maintain the existing grids following modern models.

Thanks to these efforts of implementing cutting edge technologies, the electricity grid reliability is greatly improved. The System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) in November 2019 was 0.72, a decrease of 51.3 percent compared to this time last year.

Right now, EVNHCMC is freely supporting the task of connecting clients’ solar energy supply to the formal electricity grid of the city. This special action positively contributes to environment protection and performance increase for a sustainable development of HCMC.

By DO MANH CUONG – Translated by Vien Hong