HCMC ensures essential goods for all people during tighter social distancing

People go shopping at a supermarket in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) The statement was released by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Mr. Phan Van Mai on August 21 morning.

Customers are waiting for their turn at the cashier counters inside a supermarket. (Photo:SGGP/Huyen Huong)

As of this morning, a huge number of people were reportedly gathering at supermarkets, convenience stores and drugstores to buy essential items, food and medicine after the city announced to impose tighter social distancing measures to promptly control the current pandemic development, starting on August 23.

People throng a supermaket in the early morning of Saturday. (Photo:SGGP/Huyen Huong)

The city authorities expressed concerns about the risk of pandemic development and spread in the community with Covid-19 surges directly affecting the current fight against Covid-19 as people continued to flock to supermarkets, convenience stores at the same time.

HCMC asked all residents should stay calm and strictly comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures because the city pledged to ensure the supply of essential goods for people during tighter social distancing.Besides that, people should not share fake news and believe in any unverified information.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong