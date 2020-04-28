HCMC ensures safety for city dwellers

Speaking at the conference, Director of the Department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh said that from April 3 till now, the city has recorded 54 Covid-19 patients and 53 of them were recovered; however, two of them were re-hospitalized because they tested positive again. Briton pilot was still put on ventilator because he was positive many times.



The city health sector has re-tested recovered patients to check whether they are positive again. Of 40 cases, 34 were negative, four were waiting for results and two were positive again.

Yesterday, the city health authority sampled one case and test result came out negative. There were nine international flights and 52 domestic flights with 4,835 passengers and three trains with 1,223 passengers coming into the city yesterday. All passengers had their temperature measured at train station and airport.

So far, the city has tested 55,566 people.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem ordered all state competent agencies and authorities in districts and residents not to relax their alert to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic but mobilize all available resources to overcome difficulties to restore production.

The Department of Health must work with the Department of Tourism and Tan Son Nhat Airport to make necessary preparations to receive thousands of Vietnamese citizens abroad due to Covid-19, many of whom are possible carriers of the virus. They will be all brought to a local quarantine camp following their arrival and would be tested for Covid-19.

Experts arriving in the country on their own planes must fill out health declaration forms and be put under quarantine in paid hotels in Can Gio District.

Educational facilities also make preparation as per the codes of conducts and regulation for school reopening in May.

The steering board hailed education facilities which have made efforts in prevention of Covid-19. The city continued checking business establishments whether they strictly follow codes of conducts and regulations; any violators will receive punishment.

City authorities forbade gatherings of over 20 people in public places advising people to keep distance of at least 1 meter from others and wear face masks when going out.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan