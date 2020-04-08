HCMC entrepreneur distributes rice to poor residents gratis

Every day, poor people in the city flock to the house at 204B Vuon Lai Street in Tan Phu District to receive one kilogram rice.



Entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh, who invented the touch-free automatic rice dispenser, shared that in the light of Covid-19 pandemic, many people have fallen into difficult; hence he invented the dispenser to distribute rice to poor people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poor people just press a button and the dispenser will provide rice. Each person receives 1.5 – 2 kg each time.

Presently, the entrepreneur distributes 500 kg a day and sometimes, up to 3-5 tons a day. Many benefactors have sent money and rice to the house to provide more rice for destitute residents.

Resident Truong Xuan Minh and resident Nguyen Thi Hanh in Tan Phu District thanked benefactors as they are now unemployed; therefore, charity rice has helped them overcome present difficulty.

Poor people are waiting for their turn to receive rice (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong