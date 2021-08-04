HCMC establishes center for essential goods reception, delivery support

The newly-established center is based on Ho Chi Minh City Vietnamese Fatherland Front, 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau takes the role of the center director along with 18 other members who are representatives of municipal departments, units and agencies.The center is responsible for receiving and managing the donated foodstuffs and essential goods from domestic and foreign organizations and individuals to provide those people with difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and front forces participating in the fight against Covid-19.The management board will collaborate with the authorities of Thu Duc City and districts of HCMC to review the on-demand support of poor households, unemployed people. Based on the demand, the center will organize the food and goods delivery to the residents through local authorities.

By Mai Hoa-Translated by Huyen Huong