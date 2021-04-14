HCMC establishes steering board on building outlying districts into urban areas

A corner of Nha Be District

The plan must be submitted to the HCMC People's Committee before April 16.



In the third quarter of this year, the Department of Home Affairs will preside over the project and assign subjects to study to functional departments, including the urban economy taken by the Department of Investment and Planning; the urban culture carried out by the Department of Culture and Sport; the urban infrastructure studied by the Department of Planning and Architecture; the urban resident analyzed by the HCMC Institute for Development Studies; and the State management researched by the Department of Home Affairs.

In the fourth quarter, the Department of Home Affairs will coordinate with the Department of Construction and relevant units to collect and summarize research works from departments to finish the project of changing outskirts into metropolitan districts in the 2021-2030 period and send the report to the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan has also asked the Department of Home Affairs to get advices from the People’s Committees of the five districts on setting up the steering board.

In March, the HCMC Department of Home Affairs summited a document of preparation tasks on the project of turning five suburban districts of Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Nha Be, Cu Chi and Can Gio into urban districts in the 2021-2030 period to the municipal People’s Committee.

According to the project, the city's outskirt districts of Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh and Nha Be will become urban districts or cities within the city in the first phase from 2021-2025.

Cu Chi and Can Gio districts will be turned into urban districts or cities within the city in the second phase from 2025-2030.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh